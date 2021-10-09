Seniors Jahari Williams and Collin Jacob each scored two touchdowns Friday night to power undefeated Loreauville High School to a 41-0 victory over the Catholic High School Panthers in New Iberia.
In other Teche Area games, third-ranked Westgate rolled to a 41-13 District 5-4A win over No. 7 St. Thomas More; Lafayette beat New Iberia 37-14 in a District 3-5A game; in District 7-2A games, Ascension Episcopal beat Delcambre 42-7; in District 8-A games, Highland Baptist beat Covenant Christian 28-9 and Vermilion Catholic beat Hanson 56-20; and in District 6-3A, Erath beat Kaplan 35-24. Washington-Marion beat Jeanerette 38-14 in a non-district game.
On Thursday, St. Martinville beat Abbeville 27-24 in a District 6-3A game, Franklin beat West St. Mary 30-6 in a District 7-2A game and Central Catholic shut out Centerville 41-0 in District 8-A action.
Loreauville 41, Catholic High 0
Williams, a running back, scored the first and last touchdowns of the district game on an 8-yard run in the second quarter and a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter for the 6-0 Tigers. Jacob's sure hands and speed at wide receiver accounted for the game's highlight reels as he scored on a 34-yard pass from his twin brother, Calep Jacob, most of it on yards after the catch, and made a leaping 41-yard grab of his brother's pass in the end zone as time expired in the second quarter to give LHS the halftime lead at 20-0.
The Tigers never looked back as they handed CHS its fourth loss in six games. Loreauville recovered three fumbles to win the turnover battle, too.
Calep Jacob, the team's veteran quarterback, contributed to the scoring blitz with a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to make it 27-0, Loreauville.
Loreauville outrushed CHS, 200-160.
The Panthers return to action Friday against West St. Mary in New Iberia while Loreauville plays at home against Delcambre.