LOREAUVILLE — Calep Jacob had a double-triple, running for 100 yards and throwing for 100 yards, and scored the winning touchdown as Loreauville rallied from a 20-14 fourth quarter deficit to beat Kaplan 27-20 Thursday in the final non-district game of the year for the Tigers.
Jacob rushed for 109 yards and completed 9-of-16 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown as Loreauville improved to 5-0 for the first time since the 2013 season when LHS started 7-0 on the way to the Class 2A semifinals.
The effort from the Loreauville senior was enough to overcome an upset bid from Kaplan (2-3), which used a ball-control run game to rush for 259 yards and ran off 50 plays on offense to keep Loreauville's offense off the field.
Caden Campisi rushed for 101 yards while backfield make Chance Hebert rushed for 246 yards and twp touchdowns for the Pirates.
Keeping the ball on the ground, Kaplan took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter before LHS tied the game on a Evan Simon 8 yard run. Loreauville took the lead in the second quarter and Ethan Simon caught a 33 yard touchdown pass from Jacob before Kaplan pulled to within one point at 14-13 right before halftime as Cameron Mouton caught an 18 yard touchdown pass.
The Pirates took the lead in the third quarter on Hebert's second touchdown run of the game to go up 2014 setting the stage for the Loreauville comeback behind Jacobn, who played the second half on an injured ankle.
Collin Jacob caught five passes for 84 yards for Loreauville.