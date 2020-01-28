LOREAUVILLE — The village of Loreauville will hold a special meeting Thursday evening to address issues within the Loreauville Fire Department after the volunteer chief quit his full-time job with the village over the weekend.
According to his Facebook page, former chief Brody Champagne quit as an employee of the village of Loreauville as of Jan. 25. He had started work with the village in 2017 as a maintenance worker, then assumed the volunteer fire chief position.
Mayor Brad Clifton, who called the special meeting, said he did not want to discuss the issues in the department prior to Thursday's meeting.
"It's nothing important," Clifton said Tuesday afternoon. "I'd rather wait and talk about it in the meeting."
The agenda sent out Tuesday morning states that the board will take up a discussion and possible action on Loreauville Volunteer Fire Department issues and the fire chief position.
Champagne said that he has quit full-time job in the maintenance department, not his volunteer position with the fire department.
"I quit the village," Champagne said. "Not as the fire chief. That is a volunteer position. I am still the fire chief."
Champagne said he quit after an altercation with Clifton. He also said he has been banned from village buildings.
The Loreauville Board of Aldermen will meet Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the town hall, 103 S. Main Street in Loreauville.