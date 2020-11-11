Loreauville High School's next two football games, including Friday's game against Ascension Episcopal that was expected to decide the District 7-2A championship, have been canceled because of multiple COVID-19 cases, LHS coach Terry Martin said in a prepared statement Wednesday morning.
The Tigers (6-0 overall, 5-0 district) and Blue Gators (5-0, 4-0) were to play in Youngsville. Loreauville was scheduled to play Jeanerette the following week to close out the regular season.
Martin said he was unable to release any details but hoped to have everyone back in time for the playoffs which are set to start the last week of November.