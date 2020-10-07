Local prep football games moved

With school canceled for Iberia Parish, St. Mary Parish and the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette on Thursday and Friday ahead of Hurricane Delta's anticipated landfall on the Louisiana Gulf coast, many of the Teche Area's high school football teams are moving their games up an additional day to tonight.
Westgate had moved its home game against Tara up to Wednesday already, as had Catholic High with its District 7-2A home opener against Delcambre.
New Iberia Senior High moved its road game with Franklinton up a day also as the Iberia Parish School System had shut down schools Thursday, meaning no extra-curricular activities allowed on that day.
Jeanerette's District 7-2A game with Ascension Episcopal was canceled/postponed, according to the school.
Loreauville's home district game against Franklin will be played at 4 p.m. Sunday, according to LHS coach Terry Martin. Franklin was unable to reschedule for Wednesday as LHS had hoped to do.
Acadiana Christian's game against CHSAA, scheduled for Saturday at New Iberia Senior High, was canceled, according to ACS coach Dwight Fage. Fage said he would like to make the game up at some point but doesn't know if a date will be available.