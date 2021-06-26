LeLeux Romero finishes second at Olympic Trials

Morgann LeLeux Romero had a personal best pole vault of 15 feet, 5 inches to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team at the USATF Olympic Trials Saturday evening in Eugene, Oregon.
LeLeux, a Catholic High graduate who jumped collegiately at the University of Georgia and UL Lafayette, topped 4.70 meters on her third attempt at the height. She and Katie Nageotte were the only two competitors to clear that height, with the top three finishers set to earn spots on the Olympic team.
Nageotte became the world leader and set a personal best of 16 feet, 2 3/4 inches (4.95 meters) later in the competition. That also set the meet record and the stadium record. She missed on three attempts at the world record of 5.07 meters (16-7 1/2).
LeLeux had narrowly missed out on the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016, finishing fourth. Her first attempt at making the Olympic squad in 2012 saw her finish 13th.
As she prepared for the Olympic trials in 2020, however, the games were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sandi Morris, one of three who topped out at 15-1 (4.6 meters) finished third after passing at the first height. Olivia Gruver, who also cleared 15-1, was fourth after missing on her first attempt at the opening height (14 feet, 3 1/4 inches/4.35 meters). Jenn Suhr, who missed on her first attempat t 15-1, finished fifth.