The crowd was a little smaller at Quarter Tavern Thursday morning than it was in the pre-dawn hours Monday, but the energy was just as strong.
Jean Oliva was ready. Sporting a red, white and blue tinsel wig, Morgann Leleux Romero's grandmother was already setting the table outside Quarter Tavern in New Iberia. She was carrying new signs she had made, one in each hand complete with flashing fiberoptic lights, as she got ready to cheer on her granddaughter in the Olympic pole vault finals.
"I made these last night," she said, proud of her handiwork. Next to her Morgann's nanny, Crystal Olivia Gautreau, was chatting with other Morgann fans as they waited for the finals to begin.
The crowd grew as the athletes made their appearance on the multiple screens hung around the perimeter of the outdoor patio. Leleux Romero, who was in the 11th position, received a round of wild applause as she appeared, the applause rising as she made a quick little dance move before bouncing out of camera shot.
Unfortunately, the morning was not to be a victorious one. The first vault was set for 4 and a half meters. Only five of the 15 competitors cleared it on the first pass.
The second pass saw several others clear the bar, but Leleux Romero was not among them. The crowd was subdued, but still hopeful as the third pass came around.
Leleux Romero's teammate, Katie Nageotto, made the run just before her and cleared the bar, moving on to the second round.
Then it was Morgann's turn. She focused, sizing up the approach to the box, then shifting her gaze to the tip of her pole as she started her run.
But it was not to be. She clipped the bar, bringing it down as she fell to the mat.
"I'm sad, but I am proud of her," said Gautreau. "This is a big accomplishment just to get there (to the Olympic Games)."
Still, she said she could tell her niece was not pleased with her showing.
"Oh, I can tell she is not happy," she said. "I could see it in her face. I saw her in the stands and could read her lips, saying 'I'm sorry.'"
The up side of it all is that Leleux Romero can now return home to her family and friends with a new accomplishment under her belt.
"She is homesick," Gautreau said. "When we talk to her at night, you can tell she is ready to come home."