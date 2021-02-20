Louisiana Water Company (LAWCO) in New Iberia is rescinding the boil water advisory for its Iberia Parish service areas, including the city of New Iberia, the village of Loreauville, Lydia, Avery Island, Port of Iberia and customers served in the unincorporated areas of the parish.
Water samples were collected, tested and verified that the water is safe for consumption.
"We are pleased to report that our water system is back to normal operating pressures and operations," the utility said in a press release.
Anyone having questions or needing any additional information can go to www.louisianawater.com or contact the LAWCO New Iberia customer service office at (337) 365-0002.
In the northwestern part of the parish, Waterworks District #3 (Coteau) expects water service to continue without interruption. The water district management requested customers to please stay conservative with their water use and continue to inspect properties for leaks.
The boil water advisory for the Coteau Waterworks will remain in effect until further notice, according to an Iberia Parish Government press release.