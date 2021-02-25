WASHINGTON – Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy (R), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $2,232,261 from U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for flood elevation projects in Erath.
“Erath and much of Acadiana suffer from floods that have plagued our state,” said Kennedy. "This FEMA funding will give Vermilion Parish residents protection for their homes and families, and I look forward to seeing these projects move forward quickly."
The FEMA grant will fund the elevation of 13 residential structures that have been damaged by repeated flooding. FEMA is funding 98% of the total cost of the project.
Kennedy is a member of the Senate Banking Committee, which has jurisdiction over the National Flood Insurance Program.