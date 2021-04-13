The woman accused of failure to report a missing child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in the wake of the death of 15-year-old Quawan Charles had her bond reduced today, but not as far as her defense attorney requested.
Janet Irvin appeared in 16th Judicial District Court before Judge Anthony Saleme for a motions hearing Tuesday morning. Her attorney, Afred Boustany, requested that Irvin’s bond be reduced from $400,000 — $300,000 on the failure to report charge and $100,000 on the contributing charge — to $50,000 total.
Saleme heard arguments from both sides before reducing the bond to $90,000. Irvin will not be released on bond until after she is fitted with an ankle monitoring bracelet as one of the conditions of her release.
This story will be updated this afternoon.