FRANKLIN — A two-vehicle accident Saturday evening on Louisiana 182 near Penn Road in St. Mary Parish claimed the life of a 50-year-old Jeanerette woman.
Louisiana State Troop I reported in a prepared statement that shortly after 6 p.m. troopers began investigating the crash. Donna C. Dupre of Jeanerette was listed as the person who died in the crash.
The preliminary investigation by state police stated that Dupre was a passenger in a 2019 Honda Civic being driven southbound on Penn Road by 20-year-old Kylan Dupre. For unknown reasons, Kylan Dupre failed to yield at the stop sign as she entered Louisiana 182. Upon doing so, the Honda was struck by a westbound 2008 Kia Sorrento, according to the statement.
Despite being properly restrained, Donna Dupre suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Kylan Dupre, along with the driver of the Kia, and the passenger of the Kia were all properly restrained and were transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. Impairment is not suspected, but toxicology samples were taken from the drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
State Troopers asked to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, wearing a seat belt greatly increases your chances of survival. Taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.