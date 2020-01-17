Jeanerette shooting leaves one dead

JEANERETTE — A shooting in Jeanerette has left one victim dead, according to dispatchers with the Iberia Parish 911 District.
The incident was reported at approximately 4:30 p.m. Friday. Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies responding to the call confirmed that the victim died at the scene.
According to Jeanerette Police, an altercation took place at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Guiberteau Street. A 16-year-old male victim was pronounced dead.
Police are searching for a suspect.
Dispatchers said the initial report indicated that the death may have been the result of a drive-by shooting.
More information will be published as it is available.