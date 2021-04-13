On April 8, detectives with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Investigation Juvenile Division began investigating an indecent behavior with a juvenile complaint in Jeanerette. During the course of the investigation detectives learned that Corey Robicheaux (m, 33 yrs. old) has been sexually abusing a juvenile for 6 years.
Detectives secured a search warrant for Robicheaux’s residence and recovered his cell phone. A search warrant was obtained for a forensic examination of Robicheaux’s cell phone, yielding additional evidence. An arrest warrant was obtained for the arrest of Robicheaux for the following charges:
LA RS 14:42. First Degree Rape
LA RS 14:81.1 Pornography Involving a Juvenile
LA RS 14:89.3 Sexual Abuse of an Animal
Corey Robicheaux was booked into the Iberia Parish Correctional Center with a bond set at $1,110,000
Sheriff Tommy Romero stated “I am extremely satisfied in the investigative work done by the IPSO Juvenile Detectives. A child who is a victim of prolonged sexual abuse usually develops low self-esteem and a feeling of worthlessness. The innocence and safety of children are sacred and a deep concern of this office. IPSO Juvenile Detectives have done an excellent job of obtaining the needed evidence to ensure Corey Robicheaux is prosecuted to the highest degree of the law”.