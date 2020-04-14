UPDATE: According to an IPSO spokesman, 13-year-old Mckenzie Russo was located and returned to her father Tuesday afternoon.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to locate a 13-year-old runaway.
Mckenzie Russo was reported missing by her father on April 6 after she left the house sometime during the night.
Juvenile detectives have been unable the locate Mckenzie but believe she may be in the Kaplan or Abbeville areas.
If anyone knows where she is, they are asked to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711.