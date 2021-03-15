The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in finding a missing female teen who they say may be visiting a "male individual" in Lafayette.
Sage Clark, a 16-year-old girl, was last seen in the vicinity of the 1900 block of Julia Street in New Iberia. An IPSO spokeswoman said she could possibly be in the Lafayette area visiting a male individual.
Anyone with information on the location of Clark is asked to please contact
the IPSO Bureau of Investigations at (337) 369-3711 or (337) 367-8702.