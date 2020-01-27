The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating two cases where credit card skimmers have been placed on fuel pumps.
An IPSO spokesman said merchants at two convenience stores in the unincorporated area of Iberia Parish were experiencing problems with their fuel pumps. Technicians discovered credit card skimmers had been placed inside the pumps.
The fuel pumps were believed to have been opened sometime over the last weekend. The credit card skimmer were plugged in line to capture the user’s card information.
The two stores affected at this time are located at the intersection of Louisiana Hwy. 182 and Darnall Road and at the intersection of Louisiana Hwy. 86 and Emile Verret Road.
Investigators have recovered eight skimmers from the two locations.
Customers who fueled up over the weekend at either of those stations should monitor their credit accounts for any suspicious activity.
This is an active investigation and anyone with information should contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS.