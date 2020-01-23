A correctional deputy at the Iberia Parish Jail has been arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy and malfeasance in office.
According to an Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman, IPSO investigators arrested Kendric Reed, 21, after a lengthy investigation.
The spokesman said the investigation showed Reed had made arrangements with an inmate to bring illegal contraband into the jail in exchange for money.
Reed was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on Thursday morning.
No bond has been set at this time.