The parish presidents of Iberia and St. Martin parishes have announced that both parishes are under a curfew from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Both Iberia Parish President Larry Richard and St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars sent out notices Wednesday stating that the curfew would go into effect Wednesday evening. Cedars did not set an ending date for the St. Martin curfew. Richard said the Iberia curfew would end at midnight on April 30.
The curfews apply to all unincorporated and incorporated areas of both parishes. The curfew does not apply to people traveling to or from work or for an essential purpose.
The town of Delcambre also issued its own curfew for adults and minors, from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. daily, until further notice, according to a release from Mayor Pam Blakely and Police Chief James Broussard. Because part of Delcambre is in Vermilion Parish, the town curfew means all of the town will be under curfew.