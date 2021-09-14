Iberia Parish School Board

Iberia Parish Schools will close early today due to the approaching Tropical Storm Nicholas. 

Middle and high schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. Elementary schools will dismiss at 1:15 p.m.

After care will be open this morning but will not be open Tuesday afternoon.

In St. Martin Parish, all schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. Students will be sent home with their Chromebooks in case Wednesday becomes a virtual learning day.

Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com.

