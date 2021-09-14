Sorry, an error occurred.
Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. Potential for flooding rains. High 78F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..
Rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low 74F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Updated: September 14, 2021 @ 11:27 am
Iberia Parish Schools will close early today due to the approaching Tropical Storm Nicholas.
Middle and high schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. Elementary schools will dismiss at 1:15 p.m.
After care will be open this morning but will not be open Tuesday afternoon.
In St. Martin Parish, all schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. Students will be sent home with their Chromebooks in case Wednesday becomes a virtual learning day.
Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com.
Reporter, editor, shooter, brainstormer, and sometimes lightning rod. I like digging things up.
