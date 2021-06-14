Detectives with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy who was left for "an extended period of time" Monday afternoon.
According to an IPSO spokeswoman, officers were called to the scene of a "medical complaint" in the 700 block of Fox Road, off W. Admiral Doyle Drive, around 2 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found the child, who had been left in the car.
Investigators with the Iberia Parish Coroner's Office pronounced the child dead at the scene.
Temperatures in Iberia Parish rose above 93 degrees F. Monday, with high humidity driving the "feels like" temperature well above 100 degrees.
No charges have been filed in the case as of Monday evening.