New Iberia Police Department sources said a teen was killed Friday night in a shooting incident in the Dodge City area.
Sources in the area said the victim was Garron Lewis, 17, the son of Iberia Parish School Board member and former New Iberia Councilman Raymond "Shoe-Do" Lewis.
According to NIPD Chief of Police Todd D'Albor, dispatchers were called around 9:30 p.m. to report gunfire near Rene and Audrey streets. When police arrived, the victim was found shot in a car at that location.
D'Albor said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No motive or suspects have been identified at this time.