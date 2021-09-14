Sorry, an error occurred.
Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. Potential for flooding rains. High 78F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..
Rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low 74F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Updated: September 14, 2021 @ 11:27 am
Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said he is intending to close the Iberia Parish Government offices at noon today as the rain from Tropical Storm Nicholas intensifies.
"We have our update meeting at 10 a.m.," Richard said. "I'll be deciding after that whether we will be closing for the day or until Thursday."
Nicholas came ashore as a Category 1 hurricane around 2 a.m. near Freeport, Texas. The slow-moving storm is heading east, but is expected to shift to a more northeasterly track later today.
Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com.
Reporter, editor, shooter, brainstormer, and sometimes lightning rod. I like digging things up.
