Nicholas 10 am Tuesday

Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said he is intending to close the Iberia Parish Government offices at noon today as the rain from Tropical Storm Nicholas intensifies.

"We have our update meeting at 10 a.m.," Richard said. "I'll be deciding after that whether we will be closing for the day or until Thursday."

Nicholas came ashore as a Category 1 hurricane around 2 a.m. near Freeport, Texas. The slow-moving storm is heading east, but is expected to shift to a more northeasterly track later today.

Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com.

