Nicholas 10 am Tuesday

Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said he is intending to close the Iberia Parish Government offices at 1 p.m. today as the rain from Tropical Storm Nicholas intensifies.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office administrative offices in the Iberia Parish Courthouse closed at noon Tuesday. The patrol and dispatch offices remain open.

Other areas of the courthouse, including the 16th Judicial District Court, Clerk of Court, and Registrar of Voters Office, will remain open.

Nicholas came ashore as a Category 1 hurricane around 2 a.m. near Freeport, Texas. The slow-moving storm is heading east, but is expected to shift to a more northeasterly track later today.

Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com.

