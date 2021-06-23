The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from her home.
According to an IPSO spokeswoman, Dayani Funez-Martinez, 15, was last seen at her residence on Olivier Road in Iberia Parish at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday. She left her home walking with an unknown, possibly Hispanic, female.
When last seen, Funez-Martinez was dressed in a pair of ripped blue jeans and a white sleeveless midriff/cropped tank top. She is not believed to be in imminent danger.
If you have any information on the location of Dayani Funez-Martinez, please contact Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 337-369-3711.