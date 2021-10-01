Sorry, an error occurred.
Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 72F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: October 1, 2021 @ 9:49 pm
Valerie Boudreaux
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is requesting assistance from the public in locating 16-year-old girl missing since Wednesday evening.
According to an IPSO press release, Valerie Boudreaux was last seen at her residence at 9 p.m. on Sept. 29.
Anyone with information regarding Boudreaux's whereabouts is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711.
Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com.
Reporter, editor, shooter, brainstormer, and sometimes lightning rod. I like digging things up.
