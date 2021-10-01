Valerie Boudreaux

 IPSO photo

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is requesting assistance from the public in locating 16-year-old girl missing since Wednesday evening.

According to an IPSO press release, Valerie Boudreaux was last seen at her residence at 9 p.m. on Sept. 29.

Anyone with information regarding Boudreaux's whereabouts is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711.

Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com.

