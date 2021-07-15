Deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call reporting shots had been fired along Highway 14 outside Delcambre late Thursday afternoon.
No one was injured, although one person is in custody.
According to an IPSO spokeswoman, dispatchers received a call reporting that shots had been fired in the 6300 block of Highway 14, near the DeBlanc Coulee Bridge. Afterward, a 32-year-old man locked himself inside a residence and refused to come out, leading to a standoff with deputies for more than an hour.
The standoff was resolved peacefully shortly after 7 p.m. According to the IPSO spokeswoman, the man came out voluntarily and was taken into custody.
The IPSO Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the cause of the standoff. No charges have been referred against the man in custody as of this time.