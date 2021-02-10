Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero released a video statement Wednesday afternoon in which he explained that suspects in criminal proceedings are allowed to have their say in court, including having bond set.
Romero specifically refers to the arrest of Janet Irvin Tuesday on charges of failing to report a missing child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in the Oct. 30 death of 15-year-old Quawan "Bobby" Charles.
On Wednesday morning, Irvin made her first appearance before 16th Judicial District Court Judge Lewis Pitman. He set her bond at $400,000 — $300,000 on the felony count of failure to report and $100,000 on the contributing count.
He also stated that his office did not depend on any other parties, including private investigators from the attorneys from the Charles family, in documenting the case against Irvin.