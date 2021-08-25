Sorry, an error occurred.
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Updated: August 25, 2021 @ 5:13 pm
The Iberia Parish government has made sand available to residents for filling sandbags.
Sandbag locations have been opened across Iberia Parish in expectation of heavy rains later this week and into the weekend.
Sand and sandbags are available at:
- B.O.M. Fire Station
- Grand Marais Fire Station
- Coteau Fire Station
- Delcambre Water Tower
- Loreauville City Park
- Lydia Fire Station
- Jeanerette Fire Department
- Rynella Fire Department
Shovels are not provided at the sandbag sites. Residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags.
For questions, contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at (337) 364-8474
Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com.
Reporter, editor, shooter, brainstormer, and sometimes lightning rod. I like digging things up.
