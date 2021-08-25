Sandbags available

The Iberia Parish government has made sand available to residents for filling sandbags.

 Corey Vaughn / The Daily Iberian

Sandbag locations have been opened across Iberia Parish in expectation of heavy rains later this week and into the weekend.

Sand and sandbags are available at:

- B.O.M. Fire Station

- Grand Marais Fire Station

- Coteau Fire Station

- Delcambre Water Tower

- Loreauville City Park

- Lydia Fire Station

- Jeanerette Fire Department

- Rynella Fire Department

Shovels are not provided at the sandbag sites. Residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags. 

For questions, contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at (337) 364-8474

