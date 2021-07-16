After a three-week investigation, a corrections officer employed with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office was arrested this afternoon, charged with rape and malfeasance in office after an incident while transporting a prisoner in March.
According to an IPSO spokeswoman, Hansel Hulin, 45, of New Iberia, was arrested around 12:30 p.m. and charged with one count each of first-degree rape and malfeasance in office after investigators determined he engaged in sexual activity with the inmate during a routine transport from the jail to a nearby facility.
Investigators with the IPSO Bureau of Investigations, the Iberia Parish Jail and IPSO's Internal Affairs Division began an investigation into the allegations against Hulin, who has been an IPSO employee since January 2019, on June 28.
He resigned from his position prior to the conclusion of the investigation.
“As soon as our office was made aware of the incident, detectives from both the Bureau of Investigations and Corrections began a full investigation," said Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero. "From the evidence obtained, our office was able to acquire an arrest warrant.”
The charge of first-degree rape is based on Louisiana state law, under which a person is deemed incapable of consent when they are under arrest or otherwise in the actual custody of a police officer or other law enforcement official and the offender is a police officer or other law enforcement official.
Hulin was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail. Bond has been set at $350,000.