The Iberia Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found dead on Avery Island Road early Sunday morning, but not any details as to how the woman died.
According to a press release from the office, the female found deceased on Avery Island road is Teresa Miller, 56, of New Iberia.
"All other information is pending autopsy findings and law enforcement investigation," the coroner's statement read.
Kent Broussard, 43, of Youngsville, was arrested Sunday. He has been charged with obstruction of justice and failure to seek assistance in Miller's death. An Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said Sunday afternoon that more charges are likely to be filed pending the outcome of the autopsy and criminal investigation.