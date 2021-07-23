The Iberia Parish Coroner's Office has released the identities of two men found shot dead on Mississippi Street Thursday night.
According to a press release, Keondre Carlisle, 18, of New Iberia and Cortez Montgomery, 20, of Breaux Bridge, were declared dead at the scene shortly after 9:45 p.m. Thursday.
New Iberia Police officers were dispatched to the scene after reports were received of gunfire in the 700 block of Mississippi Street. When officers arrived, they found the two victims dead.
According to the Coroner's Office, all other information on the case is pending law enforcement investigation.