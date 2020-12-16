The Iberia Parish Coroner's Office has confirmed the identity of both miners missing in Monday's roof collapse at the Cargill Salt Mine in Avery Island.
An email sent Wednesday morning confirmed that Lance Begnaud II, 27, of Brousssard, and Rene Romero Jr., 41, of New Iberia, were killed in the incident.
Cargill Salt, the mine's operator, has not commented on the completion of the search for the two miners. A request for more information on the incident has been forwarded to the company's spokesman.
There were 18 employees on shift at the time of the collapse. The other 16 employees were evacuated without any reported injuries.
The facility has been shut down while rescue operations and an investigation into the incident are underway. According to a statement from the company, local rescue workers and members of the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration are on site.
Shaft and gallery mines, such as the salt mine at Avery Island, report directly to the federal MSHA, part of the U.S. Department of Labor. Unlike surface or injection mines, there are no state or local agencies which monitor or control those sub-surface operations.
According to a Department of Labor spokesman, MSHA was notified of the roof collapse and the ongoing operations to rescue the missing mine employees Monday morning. The spokesman said an MSHA investigation into the collapse is underway.