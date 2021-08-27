The Iberia Parish Government has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for all of Iberia Parish, especially those in vulnerable areas, vulnerable structures or having special medical or transportation needs.
The list of recommended voluntary evacuees includes residents who are:
* Living in areas vulnerable to potential storm surges, including, but not limited to the area West of U. S. Highway 90 and South of Louisiana Highway 14; which area is more particularly displayed on the map attached hereto;
* Living in low-lying areas along lakes, bayous, streams and drainage structures that have experienced flooding in the past;
* Living in a structure that has experienced flooding following heavy rain events;
* Without hurricane-safe housing;
* Having special medical needs; and/or
* Having special transportation needs
Residents are also advised to check their emergency supplies, create a protective plan of action for their families and pets and continue to monitor local news media for future weather updates.
Those residents that wish to evacuate should begin that process immediately.
Residents who choose to remain behind may find themselves without power and unable to be rescued, provided with lifesaving assistance or leave the area due to high winds, floodwaters and storm debris.
The evacuation comes as forecasters predict Hurricane Ida will come ashore as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday evening, even though the storm track has been slipping farther to the east.
The current storm surge prediction from Morgan City to the mouth of the Mississippi River is 10 to 15 feet, with a surge of 6 to 9 feet predicted from Intracoastal City to Morgan City.