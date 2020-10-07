Iberia Parish President Larry Richard has ordered a mandatory evacuation for all residents west of U.S. Highway 90 and south of Louisiana Highway 14 in Iberia Parish.
In a statement, Richard said that residents should prepare their homes and be out of the evacuation area before 3 p.m Thursday due to expected tropical storm force winds in the area.
Iberia Parish administration said the parish will not open any pre-storm shelters in advance of Hurricane Delta.
Any residents with questions or needing help complying with the mandatory evacuation order should call the Iberia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness at (337) 369-4429.