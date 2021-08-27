In its latest update, the National Hurricane Center has adjusted the storm warnings along the Louisiana Gulf Coast as Hurricane Ida continues its approach.
According to the latest track, the center of Ida will pass over western Cuba during the next several hours, and then move over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico later tonight and Saturday. As of 4 p.m., Ida is forecast to make landfall along the U.S. northern Gulf coast within the hurricane warning area on Sunday as a Category 3 or possibly Category 4 storm.
Currently the hurricane warning area stretches across the Louisiana coast, from Intracoastal City in the west to the mouth of the Pearl River in the east. That also includes Lake Maurepas, Lake Borgne and Lake Pontchartrain, along with the New Orleans metro area.
Ida is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph, up from 13 mph earlier today. Forecasters predict that general motion should continue until Ida reaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday, then slowing as it moves inland.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is anticipated while Ida moves over western Cuba this evening, but steady to rapid strengthening is expected when Ida moves over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.
Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday as it draws energy from the warm waters of the Gulf. Average water temperatures in the Gulf are currently about 86 or 87 degrees Fahrenheit, but those warm temperatures are also running about 120 feet deep, giving any passing storm a solid energy base as it approaches the coast.
Currently, hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles. A wind gust to 46 mph has recently been reported on Cayo Largo, Cuba.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 985 mb (29.09 inches).