According to National Weather Service Doppler radar imagery, Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft data, and surface observations, Delta has made landfall near Creole around 6 p.m. with estimated maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 km/h). Delta is a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The minimum central pressure estimated from Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft data is 970 mb (28.64 inches).
A Florida Coastal Monitoring Tower near Lake Arthur recently reported a sustained wind of 77 mph (123 km/h) and a gust to 96 mph (154 km/h).
A NOAA National Weather Service water level gauge at Freshwater Canal Locks, Louisiana, recently reported storm surge inundation of over 8 feet above ground level.