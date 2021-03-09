FRANKLIN — St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have identified the human remains found near Franklin as those of a woman, Casey Marie Collins, 39, from the Lafayette area.
Two hunters made the discovery of the remains in a wooded area 10 miles north of Franklin on Jan. 8. They notified the SMPSO, then deputies and detectives responded to the scene and retrieved the remains.
Detectives used the CODIS system to identify the remains.
The investigation is continuing, and being treated as a homicide.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information that may be helpful in the case contact the SMPSO at (337) 828-1960.