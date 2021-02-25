Officials from Lafayette, Iberia and St. Martin parishes are holding a press conference at 1 p.m. to announce a federal grant that will allow LUS Fiber to expand its services into the Teche Area.
The money will come from the Economic Development Administration, a subsidiary of the U.S. Department of Commerce.
The grant provides $3.1 million for the expansion of the LUS Fiber network along a 47-mile route that will encompass the U.S. Highway 90 corridor to bring service to both St. Martin and Iberia parishes.
It is envisioned the new fiber loop will bring service to 650 businesses along the U.S. 90 corridor, to include the new Iberia Parish 911 Center, the Acadiana Regional Airport, the Port of Iberia, and four industrial parks.
More information will be posted when the press conference is over.