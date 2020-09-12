A shooting on Mississippi Street Friday evening that injured two people is under investigation, but it is also pushing the New Iberia Police Department to change its processes to focus on the recent uptick in violent crime.
The latest shooting comes on the heels of two incidents last weekend that left seven people shot, one of them fatally.
Luckily, no one was killed in Friday night’s attack.
“Two people were shot,” said NIPD Police Chief Todd D’Albor. “One was grazed, the other one hit.”
D’Albor said the identities of the victims are not being released. Police are continuing to investigate the shooting but have not released the names of any suspects. He did say that he is restructuring some of the department’s operations to specifically target the outbreak in shootings.
We are putting together a unit to work these crimes,” D’Albor said. “I have already moved my major crimes sergeant to look at these high crime areas.”
The shootings last weekend were already spreading the map for violent crimes. One, which occurred on Center Street south of Admiral Doyle Drive, resulted in four people being injured at a ra;p concert. The other, at a metal building used as a studio on N. Landry Drive, resulted in the death of 21-year-old Eric Walker, originally of Abbeville but most recently a Houston resident.
Friday’s violence also came 24 hours after local ministers and civic leaders gathered in West End Park to decry gang violence and shooting deaths that have occurred in the city.
One thing D’Albor noted is that the criminals committing these acts are not following the stereotypical schedule for shootings and violence.
“This team, they’ll work evenings, although we are still triangulating a time,” D’Albor said. “This shooting last night, for example, it happened around 9 o’clock, not 1 in the morning.”
He also emphasized that his officers will continue to work on community policing and other efforts that are already underway. D’Albor also said the people in the community can help by sharing their knowledge with police.
“We always have the Crime Stoppers lines open,” D’Albor said.
Overall, he said he is very confident that the recent outbreak can be controlled and the violence stopped.
“We’re putting a team together to work on the areas of concern,” D’Albor said. The people deserve peace. They deserve to be able to walk down the street without being worried about being hit by a stray bullet. We’ll target areas where individuals are putting violent crime in the spotlight.”