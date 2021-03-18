In a 36-page ruling, the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals acquitted former Iberia Parish Clerk of Court Mike Thibodeaux of racketeering and threw out three other charges due to a lack of a unanimous verdict.
But the three-judge panel affirmed the guilty verdicts and sentences on 10 other charges, remanding them back to the trial court to clarify the count or counts on which restitution or a fine is ordered.
Writing for the panel, Judge Elizabeth A. Pickett said that the prosecution did not prove an essential element of the racketeering case and that one theft count, one count of perjury and one count of malfeasance in office were thrown out due to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last year in State of Louisiana v. Ramos that non-unanimous felony verdicts were not constitutional.
More details will be published shortly.