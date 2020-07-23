Former 16th Judicial District Court Judge Lori Landry filed her paperwork this morning to run for district attorney of the 16th JDC.
Landry served as the first African-American female assistant district attorney in the 16th JDC for eight years. She was elected to the Division H seats in 2002, becoming the first African-American female to serve on the court, and only the second female.
Attempts to contact Landry for comment have not been successful. Her uncle, former Dist. 96 Rep. Terry Landry, said he had no comment.
Landry was the subject of hundreds of motions for recusal from September through December of last year. The 16th JDC District Attorney’s Office filed the motions to have Landry recused from sitting on any criminal cases, citing what they said was a personal bias on Landry’s part against the prosecutors in the District Attorney’s Office.
The motions were dropped after a four-day hearing, with Landry and District Attorney Bo Duhé making a joint statement in court on Dec. 12 in which they said they were committed to opening communication and eliminating the issues that had arisen between the DA’s office and Landry.
A 1981 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School, holds a bachelor of arts degree in pre-law from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and a juris doctorate from Southern University Law Center.