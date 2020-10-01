A shooting early Thursday morning left five people injured, one fatally, on Buckeye Street near downtown New Iberia.
According to a New Iberia Police Department spokesman, people were gathered outside a mobile home on Buckeye Street when someone walked up and fired into the crowd around 2 a.m. Thursday.
Five people were hit. One, Bryson Charles, 24, of Jeanerette, died from his injuries.
The shooting is the latest in a spate of incidents over the last month, the second to claim a life. On Sept. 4, Eric Walker, 21, was killed after a car pulled up to a metal building being used as a studio on N. Landry Street and shots were fired into the building. Two other people, Aaron Carter and Journal Kelly, were also injured in that incident.
A little over 24 hours later, in the early hours of Sept. 6, a second shooting occurred outside a rap concert at Club Unique on Center Street. Four people were injured in that incident. The owner of the business, Eugene Cormier, 49, of Abbeville, was charged with violating the state’s current COVID-19 orders and operating a disorderly place.
On Sept. 11, two people were injured in a shooting on Mississippi Street that police said was tied to the previous shootings.
On Sept. 16, police arrested Isaiah Francisco Johnson, 28, and charged him with three attempted murder counts in relation to what investigators said were retaliation shootings following the Club Unique incident.
On Sept. 24, an 18-year-old man was shot in the ankle on Pershing Street near the intersection with Lee Street, five blocks from Thursday morning’s attack.
It is not yet known if Bryson’s death was related to the other incidents.
Police Chief Todd D’Albor said the investigation into the shootings is ongoing.
Bryson's death marks the ninth homicide of 2020 in New Iberia.