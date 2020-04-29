A fire broke out at Congregation Gates of Prayer synagogue on N. Weeks Street, between Main and St. Peter streets in downtown New Iberia Tuesday morning, but was quickly brought under control.
"It was confined to the attic," said New Iberia Fire Chief Gordon Copell. "We had four trucks on the scene. Right now there is no smoke and it looks to be out."
Units of the New Iberia Fire Department arrived shortly before 9:30 a.m to fight the blaze. By 10 a.m., firefighter declared the fire under control.
According to witnesses at the scene, the fire started after lightning strikes in the area. Copell said he is awaiting the results of the investigation to declare a cause for the fire.
"We didn't see any damage outside of the attic," Copell said.
The 116-year-old synagogue celebrated its first official service in 1904. After its initial construction, the building remained unchanged until 1950 when a hall was erected behind the main temple for religious celebrations and community gatherings.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.