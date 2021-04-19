The U.S. Coast Guard will suspend its search and rescue operations in the wake of the Seacor Power capsizing effective at sunset today.
According to Capt. Will Watson, commander of the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, the search has so far encompassed 9,268 square miles over the 175 hours and included multiple Coast Guard cutters, workboats and aircraft as well as assets from other organizations and Good Samaritans.
Nineteen people were on board the Seacor Power when it was caught in high winds and seas as it left Belle Pass south of Port Fourchon Tuesday afternoon. Nineteen people were on board. Six were rescued Tuesday. Five have been recovered since then.
Eight remain missing.
The fifth person recovered after the Seacor Power capsized Tuesday, and the third recovered from within the vessel, has been identified.
According to the Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office, the body recovered from the second level of the liftboat's superstructure is that of Lawrence Warren, 36, from the Terrytown area on New Orleans' West Bank.