Anderson Street homicide

New Iberia Police investigators are at the scene of a fatal shooting in the 1000 block of Anderson Street.

New Iberia Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 1000 block of Anderson Street which claimed the life of a man Wednesday evening.

According to a family member the victim, Tony Boloney, 40, of New Iberia, was shot around 8:30 p.m. The gunman fired several shots then fled the area.

A spokeswoman for the NIPD said that detectives are currently collecting evidence at the scene as part of a homicide investigation. She said that there was only one victim.

The investigation is ongoing. More information will be published as it becomes available.

