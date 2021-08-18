Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: August 19, 2021 @ 2:06 am
New Iberia Police investigators are at the scene of a fatal shooting in the 1000 block of Anderson Street.
New Iberia Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 1000 block of Anderson Street which claimed the life of a man Wednesday evening.
According to a family member the victim, Tony Boloney, 40, of New Iberia, was shot around 8:30 p.m. The gunman fired several shots then fled the area.
A spokeswoman for the NIPD said that detectives are currently collecting evidence at the scene as part of a homicide investigation. She said that there was only one victim.
The investigation is ongoing. More information will be published as it becomes available.
Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com.
Reporter, editor, shooter, brainstormer, and sometimes lightning rod. I like digging things up.
