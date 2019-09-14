LOREAUVILLE — Jax Thibodeaux, Curtis Cormier and Tucker Derise each scored in the second half as Erath rallied from a 20-14 halftime deficit and survived a muggy night as EHS beat Loreauville 34-20 Friday in a non-district game.
With players from both teams suffering from cramps and other maladies, the game turned into a game of attrition as the Bobcats improved to 1-1 overall and Loreuaville fell to 1-1 overall.
The Tigers lit up the scoreboard in the first half as Loreauville scored on a kickoff return, punt return and touchdown pass in building the six point lead at the break.
But in the second half if was all Erath as the Bobcats turned to the running game to tie the game and eventually claim the win.
Carencro 48, New Iberia 13
CARENCRO — Tavion Faulk had a touchdown pass and a rushing touchdown as the Carencro Bears jumped out to a 20-0 lead and cruised to the 48-13 win over New Iberia Senior High Friday.
Kendrell Williams had 117 yards and two scores and Faulk added 112 yards and a score for Carencro (1-1) as the Bears rushed for 335 yards in the win.
Tyce Fusilier rushed for 95 yards and two scores, including a 52 yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for NISH (0-2).
Delcambre 26, Gueydan 6
DELCAMBRE — Parker Nunez had 229 yards and three touchdown rushing as Delcambre blasted Gueydan 26-6 Friday in a non-district game.
Tirney Dejean added 67 yards for the Panthers, who finished with 348 yards on the ground in improving to 1-1 on the season.
Gueydan fell to 0-2 with the loss.
Jeanerette 24, St. John 8
JEANERETTE — Jeanerette's defense recorded a touchdown, a safety, three interceptions and a fumble recovery as the Tigers posted their first win of the season, 24-8, over St. John Friday.
Meiki Colbert had a 65 yard kickoff return for a score for the Tigers while Richard Lumpkin had a defensive touchdown and an offensive one for the Tigers, who improved to 1-1 on the season.
Breaux Bridge 20, Catholic High 9
BREAUX BRIDGE — Gavan Courville had a touchdown pass and Kavion Martin added a touchdown run in the first half as Breaux Bridge spotted Catholic High a field goal to open the game then went on to beat the Panthers 20-9 Friday in a non-district game.
BBHS held Catholic High (0-2) to 163 yards of offense as Trey Amos completed 9-of-16 passes for 90 yards and a score and Trey Henry led the Panthers with 70 yards rushing.
Centerville 35, Haynes Academy 14
NEW ORLEANS — Morty Frederick rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns as Centerville improved to 2-0 on the season with a 35-14 win over Haynes Academy Thursday.
Tyler Gunner rushed for 151 yards and score for the Bulldogs as Centerville survived a second-half rally from Haynes and pulled away in the fourth quarter for the win.
In other games Friday, Westgate improved to 1-1 on the season with a 53-13 win over Vandebilt Catholic; Hamilton Christian scored twice in the fourth quarter to rally and beat Highland Baptist 20-19 as the Bears fell to 1-1 on the season; St. Martinville fell to 1-1 on the saeason after a 38-7 loss to Lafayette High and Central Lafourche beat Franklin 56-16 as the Hornets fell to 0-2 on the season.
Hanson had an open date this week and did not play.