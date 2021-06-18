Former Daily Iberian reporter Danny Fenster appeared before a special court at Insein Prison in Myanmar Thursday where he was charged with causing “fear to a group of citizens or to the public,” spreading “false news, knowing or believing that it is untrue,” or agitating “directly or indirectly criminal offence against a government employee.”
The law Fenster is charged under, Section 505-A of the Myanmar Penal Code, was put into place on Feb. 14 as the ruling military junta cracked down on dissent after it seized power on Feb. 1. According to Frontier Myanmar, the news website and magazine where Fenster serves as managing editor, Section 505-A has been widely used against journalists, activists and social media users in the months since democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was deposed.
The charge carries a prison term of up to three years.
“Representatives from Frontier were not given permission to attend,” the publication stated in a post on its website. “We are still seeking information on the reason for Danny’s arrest and continued detention. Nevertheless, we know that Danny has done nothing to warrant this 505-A charge. We condemn his detention and demand his immediate and unconditional release.”
Fenster is scheduled to appear in court again on July 1. During the hearing Thursday, no basis for the charge against Fenster was given.
“We are still seeking information on the reason for Danny’s arrest and continued detention,” the statement read.
In a Facebook post Thursday, Danny Fenster's brother Bryan said that the court appearance was at least a step forward.
"Finally some movement, but our frustration is mounting," Bryan Fenster wrote in the "Bring Danny Home" Facebook group. "A hearing without official communication with the U.S. Embassy or our family. Continued detainment without access to legal counsel or official charges against him. Denial of U.S. Consulate access to both Danny and his hearing, despite repeated requests over the past 25 days.
"To be clear this is a blatant disregard for the International Laws of the Vienna Convention and an egregious violation of human rights," he concluded. "They need to release Danny IMMEDIATELY."
In a letter Friday, the Society of Professional Journalists repeated its demand for the Myanmar government to release Fenster and cease its intimidation of all independent journalists and news outlets.
“Free Danny Fenster,” SPJ National President Matthew T. Hall said in the letter. “He should be released as soon as possible. Journalism is not a crime.”
Fenster, 37, was detained at the Yangon Airport on May 24 as he prepared to board a flight to Kuala Lampur, Malaysia, on his way home for a surprise visit to his family in Detroit. His charging hearing came after 25 days in detention with no word on his treatment or condition from Myanmar officials.
Another American journalist who had been held in Myanmar, Nathan Maung, was released Monday. Maung, who co-founded Kamayut Media in Yangon, Myanmar, had been arrested March 9 and held for 91 days under a similar law that made encouraging dissent against the military a criminal act. He was released from Insein Prison in Yangon and flew back to the U.S. Tuesday.
“We are shocked and frustrated that he has been detained for no apparent reason, and are concerned for (Fenster's) well being,” the Frontier Myanmar statement read. “We are doing what we can to support him, as well as his family and friends, until he is freed.”