DELCAMBRE — Rogan Saunier's two yard plunge into the end zone in overtime was backed up by a goal line stand and the Delcambre Panthers beat the Catholic High Panthers 21-14 Thursday night in the District 7-2A opener for both teams.
Behind junior quarterback Parker LeBlanc, Delcambre rallied from a 14-0 halftime deficit with two third quarter touchdowns to tie the game and the DHS defense twice forced Catholic High to turn the ball over on downs in the fourth quarter to set up an overtime period that saw Delcambre score first to take the lead and the defense stopped CHS on two plays from inside the 1-yard line to come away with the stunning upset and Delcambre's first win over Catholic High since mid-1990s.
"We had been talking about turning the corner for a long time," Delcambre coach Artie Liuzza said. "It's a mentality that you have to have before you even take the field.
"And when you've lost for so long for so many years, it's hard to build that mentality and belief without even seeing it. My hat's off to these guys. It's a testament to each and every one of these guys and the community that raises them. They believed it, played with grit and did something that nobody gave them a chance to do."
Call it True Grit.
"We played with grit tonight," LeBlanc said. "It's hard to fathom what happened out there tonight. All I can say is that I had to trust in my other 10 brothers. I knew that no matter what happened, they had my back and I had their back.
"I knew that we were going to come up victorious."
Down 14-0 at halftime, LeBlanc led the Delcambre comeback with 115 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. His two third-quarter touchdown runs allowed Delcambre to tie Catholic High as the two teams traded punches all game long.
"When we were down at halftime, we talked about the definition on grit," LeBlanc said. "It came back to a quote that I learned in junior high, 'It’s not about how hard you get hit, it's about how hard you get hit and get back up.’
"We knew we were going to come out in the second half and face some adversity. Catholic High has some great players and a great fan base. They were bigger and were more athletic but we knew that we were going to have bigger grit, we were going to tear them up and it was going to be our game."
In the second half, Delcambre's defense stuffed CHS on several occasions, including two times where the Panthers forced Catholic High to turn the ball over on downs.
For the game, Delcambre held Catholic High to 95 yards of offense, all on the ground.
In the overtime period, CHS won the toss and elected to play defense. LeBlanc got Delcambre to the 2-yard line on the first play and Saunier took it into the end zone on the next play.
"I really didn't do anything but run the ball," Saunier said. "The O-line got a good push and I just punched it in. Allo I had to do was follow the blocks and get in."
Down 21-14 CHS started its OT possession and a pair of runs from Denyon Mason and Jack Chauvin got the ball to inside the one yard line, where Catholic High would have two chances to tie the game.
On third down the Delcambre defensive line got a good push and stopped the run and on fourth down, the defensive line again got a good push and tackled the runner in the backfield, sealing the win.
"We were on them," Delcambre's Zeb LeBlanc said. "There was nothing they could do against us, we were so hyped up.
"We were on them all game, they knew they couldn't get it in and they didn't.
"All game long, our defense played amazing. I don't know ho many yards they had but every one they earned, we didn't give them any cheap yards. Those last two plays came down to grit, confidence and heart. Everyone knew what they had to do and did it."
True grit.
"Everyone knew we could win this game," Parker LeBlanc said. "We just went out and won it."