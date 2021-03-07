It's Facebook official. The Delcambre Shrimp Festival will be back this August after a COVID-driven hiatus in 2020.
According to a post on the festival's Facebook page, the event will be held from Aug. 18 through Aug. 22 this year.
The announcement came just three days after Gov. John Bel Edwards loosened COVID-19 restrictions, putting the state in what he called a modified Phase 3, which allows for larger gatherings. as well as lightening, but not removing, restrictions on indoor dining, bars and other activities.
COVID infection and hospitalization rates have dropped across the state in recent weeks, but officials still warn that the disease is present and, if precautions are thrown to the wind, it could rebound as it did in September, the last time the state tried to enter a Phase 3 recovery.
Unlike neighboring states to the east and west, Louisiana is keeping its mask mandate in place. In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott has removed all restirictions on businesses and removed the mask mandate. In Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves rescinded the state's restrictions and mask mandate, instead putting in place a non-binding recommendation that people follow CDC guidelines.