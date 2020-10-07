Delcambre Mayor Pam Blakely has declared a state of emergency and ordered a mandatory evacuation for the entire town.
"Those choosing to stay and face this very dangerous storm must understand that rescue efforts cannot and will not begin until after the storm and surge have passed and it is safe for personnel to re-enter," Blakely said in a statement.
Residents are given until 5 p.m. Thursday to secure their property and leave the area.
Blakely asked that any residents choosing to stay despite the evacuation order check in with the staff at City Hall either by messenger on the town's Facebook page or by email at townclerk@delcambre.net, publicworks@delcambre.net or mayor@delcambre.net.